Detroit Water and Sewerage Department prepares for summer storms, flooding

After strong storms moved through Metro Detroit this week and with summer storm season now underway, many Detroiters are asking a familiar question: Is the city actually better prepared than it was during previous flooding events?

City leaders say yes, pointing to expanded sewer cleaning, catch basin maintenance and additional resources ahead of storm season.

"Just last year alone, we were able to exceed that number by 688 miles of sewer cleaning, and roughly 8,350 catch basins were cleaned," said Ericka Meah, chief operating officer of the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department.

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department says those improvements are part of a broader effort to reduce flooding and basement backups across the city.

But city engineers say even with improvements, flooding can still happen during major rain events.

"Throughout the years, we've experienced flooding from there not being enough capacity in the sewer during the rain events, so you do have some surcharging in the system," said Barry Brown, DWSD assistant manager for compliance engineering.

Brown says flooding can also occur when debris blocks catch basins, preventing water from flowing into the system.

This can lead to some areas, including Jefferson-Chalmers, facing unique flood risks due to river levels.

City officials say Detroit is in a better position than years past, but acknowledge long-standing flooding issues won't be fixed overnight.

In the meantime, they say what residents do before a storm can make a difference.

"If you know a heavy storm is coming, try to avoid adding additional water, not using dishwasher, not using washing machines; those things bring excessive loads of water," said Meah.

DWSD says residents should also clear leaves from catch basins and report flooding promptly.

"If you see flooding on the street, do not drive or walk through it. Assume that it is dangerous because it possibly is," said Meah.