Detroit police seeking information on fatal shooting, stabbing on city's west side

Police are asking the public for help in the follow-up investigation of a man who was fatally shot and his brother, who was stabbed early Sunday on Detroit's west side.

Jalen Coats Stevens, 28, of Detroit, was fatally injured during the altercation on Grand River Avenue, Detroit police said. His brother, Glenn Stevens, was stabbed multiple times. Security video posted on the Detroit Rewards TV website showed multiple people along the sidewalk just outside of a building, along with others who were on the street nearby.

Police said the injured man was taken to an area hospital and remains listed in critical condition on Wednesday.

Hundreds of people gathered for a vigil Tuesday night that the family hosted in honor of the brothers.

Since the incident, Michael Alan Harris, 42, of Detroit, was taken into custody. Harris was arraigned Tuesday in the 36th District Court of Detroit on charges of first-degree murder, felony firearm and resisting and obstructing a police officer, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. Harris is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Jan. 14, and a preliminary exam is set for Jan. 21.

But police are still seeking information on at least one other suspect, along with a person of interest in the case.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident or those involved contact Detroit Police Department Homicide Section at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP or submit a tip at Detroitrewards.tv.