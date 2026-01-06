Family holds vigil after two brothers attacked, leaving one dead outside Detroit bar: "My boys are loved"

Hundreds gathered on Tuesday evening outside of Chita's Nefertiti bar on Detroit's west side, where a 28-year-old father of four was shot to death, and his brother was stabbed multiple times over the weekend.

The family says that they are devastated and still looking for answers and justice for Jalen and Glenn Stevens.

"He had the most beautiful smile in the world, and he was an excellent father. These kids are going to miss their daddy," said their mother, Jeneen Coats.

"I'm just sad that he had to be taken away; he was always there for everybody. How we're all out here for him, he would've done the same thing for anyone of us out here," said sister, Miah Coats.

Jalen Stevens was celebrating a work promotion Saturday night with his brother Glenn when the attacked occurrred early Sunday morning. Glenn Stevens was reportedly stabbed over a dozen times and survived. He has been in the hospital recovering since the attack.

On Tuesday evening, hundreds of people showed up to honor the two brothers.

"My boys are loved, they are really loved. Great men," said Jeneen Coats.

The bar's owners released a statement over the weekend saying in part, "We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the tragic incident that occurred outside of Chita's Nefertiti, which resulted in the loss of a man's life. There are no words that can fully express our sorrow."

Meanwhile, police have one suspect in custody, but the family is still asking both the public and investigators to help find others who were involved in the attack. They say the person who stabbed Glenn has still not been found.

"The other guys who stabbed my brothers are still out there, and we want justice. Please give us justice for Jalen and Glenn," said the men's sister, Kiarra Moore.

Detroit police say that they are still investigating what happened early Sunday morning outside of the bar, and they are asking anyone to reach out to their homicide tip line or Crime Stoppers with any information.