Detroit police seeking information about fatal hit-and-run on city's west side

The Detroit Police Department is asking the public for information about a hit-and-run crash on the city's west side that killed a 37-year-old woman on Aug. 9.

The incident happened in the area of Wyoming and Pembroke avenues around 9:52 p.m. Police say the woman and a 37-year-old man were crossing the street when a red Chevrolet sedan hit both of them.

The driver of the Chevrolet allegedly stopped the vehicle, backed up and then left the scene.

The Detroit Police Department says a red Chevrolet sedan hit 37-year-old woman and 37-year-old man crossing the street on Aug. 9, 2025. Detroit Police Department

According to police, a white Ford Explorer hit the woman a few seconds after the Chevrolet left the scene. The driver of the Ford allegedly continued traveling after striking the woman.

A white Ford Explorer hit a 37-year-old woman on Detroit's west side shortly after a Chevrolet sedan struck her on Aug. 9, 2025, police said. Detroit Police Department

The woman died from her injuries, police said. The man was not injured.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-773-2587 or submit a tip at DetroitRewards.tv.