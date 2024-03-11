Detroit police search area near Rouge River in connection with disappearance of Na'Ziyah Harris

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department said it was searching an area on the city's west side on Monday in connection with the disappearance of 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris, who was last seen on Jan. 9.

"We can confirm that the Department's Major Crimes Division searched an area of the Rouge River on the city's west side today as we continue to follow all leads in hopes of finding Na'Ziyah," DPD said in a social media post.

The teen was last seen near Cornwall Street and Three Mile Drive at her bus stop after school on Jan. 9. Her family reported her missing to Detroit public schools the next day.

On Feb. 13, the school district's police department briefed DPD on the case, and police took the lead on the investigation.

Earlier this month, DPD confirmed it searched a pond near Gratiot Avenue and 14 Mile Road in Clinton Township.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip at 800-Speak Up.