Authorities search Clinton Township pond in connection with Na'Ziyah Harris case, missing Detroit girl

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities were searching a Clinton Township pond Wednesday afternoon in connection to the case of Na'Ziyah Harris, a 13-year-old girl from Detroit who has been missing since Jan. 9.

The search is underway at a pond near Gratiot Avenue and 14 Mile Road.

"Na'Ziyah Harris Investigation Update: We can confirm that the Department's Major Crimes Division is searching an area in Clinton Township as we continue to follow all leads in hopes of finding Na'Ziyah," according to a post on social media from the Detroit Police Department.

CBS Detroit

Harris was last seen near Cornwall Street and Three Mile Drive at her bus stop after school on Jan. 9.

Her family reported her missing to Detroit public schools the next day. On Feb. 13, the school district's police department briefed the Detroit Police Department on the case, and Detroit police took the lead on the investigation.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 14, Detroit Public Schools Community District Department of Public Safety Chief Labrit Jackson said that authorities were searching for Harris in Detroit, but the investigation could also lead them to communities outside of Wayne County.

In that update, police said they did not believe Harris was initially abducted, but they did not give any additional information about that statement.

In addition, they had no suspects at the time of the last update.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads authorities to Harris' location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Major Crimes Division at 313-596-2260.