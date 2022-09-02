Detroit police: Jane Doe victim in shooting spree identified as 16-year-old girl

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police say a victim they were working to identify in connection with a shooting spree on Sunday that killed three people has been identified as a 16-year-old girl.

Police did not release the teen's name or any further information.

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a woman who was one of three people killed in separate shootings over the weekend. Detroit Police Department

DPD released a sketch of the teen on Wednesday, asking the public for help in identifying her.

Police found the teen, who was known as Jane Doe, at about 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 in the area of Wyoming and Margareta streets. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors charged Dontae Smith, 19, with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of third-degree animal cruelty, and five counts of felony firearm.

He was arraigned Wednesday and remanded to jail. He also received a $1 million cash/surety bond on the assault with intent to murder animal cruelty charges.

The other victims were identified as Chayne Lewis Lee, 28, and Lari Brisco, 43. John Palik, 76, and his dog Kingston were also shot but survived.

Palik said he first saw Smith when he was walking Kingston on Pennington and Seven Mile.

He said he knew something was up with him when he noticed him looking inside at least two cars.

"I kept walking a little bit. He walked past the car then I turned around and then he turned around and started coming towards me. At that point, I started moving a little quicker and all of a sudden two shots rang out," he said.

Palik believes he would've been shot more times if it wasn't for his neighbors.