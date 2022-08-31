19-year-old charged in shootings that killed 3 people, injured 1 in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 19-year-old man is charged in a shooting spree that killed three people and injured a man and his dog in Detroit.

Prosecutors charged Dontae Ramon Smith with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of third-degree animal cruelty, and five counts of felony firearm.

He was arraigned Wednesday and remanded to jail. He also received a $1 million cash/surety bond on the assault with intent to murder animal cruelty charges.

Authorities say at about 4:45 a.m. on Aug. 28, Smith allegedly shot 28-year-old Chayne Lewis Lee multiple times in the 19880 block of Wyoming Street. Police found Lee's body in the doorway of a church.

Dontae Smith Detroit Police Department

Nearly an hour later, at about 5:23 a.m., police responded to a shooting near Wyoming and Margareta streets where they found a woman's body. Witnesses say they heard shots and saw a man with a slender build walking on Margareta.

At about 6:53 a.m., a third victim, later identified as 43-year-old Lari Brisco, was found in the 19700 block of Livernois. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police then responded to a shooting at about 7:08 a.m. on Pennington Street where they found a fourth victim, 76-year-old John Palik, and his dog. Authorities say Palik, who was taken to the hospital for treatment, was shot in the leg and his dog was shot in the foot. Both of them survived.

Authorities say Detroit police received a tip about Smith from a relative. Smith was arrested after a search warrant was executed in the 7300 block of Pembroke Avenue.

The shootings were investigated by DPD as well as Michigan State Police, the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"It is not an overstatement to say that on Sunday morning, August 28, like a scene out of a movie this alleged defendant reigned real terror on the citizens of northwest Detroit. Normal, everyday life was brought to a standstill as he moved east to his next victim. Thanks to a continuous collaboration of law enforcement agencies these deaths and injuries will be aggressively prosecuted by this office, " Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.