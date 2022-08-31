Suspect charged in "random" Sunday shootings in Detroit, survivor shares story

(CBS DETROIT) - The lone survivor in Sunday's "random" shootings in Detroit that killed three credits his neighbors for not only saving his life but potentially others due to their actions that forced the gunman to run away.

John Palik, 76, and his dog Kingston were among the victims in the shooting spree of Donate Smith, 19, who police believe his victims at random

"Everybody says well, I've been very light about [the shooting]. Yes, because I was spared," Palik said.

Palik said he first saw Smith when he was walking Kingston on Pennington and Seven Mile.

He said he knew something was up with him when he noticed him looking inside at least two cars.

"So, I kept walking a little bit. He walked past the car then I turned around and then he turned around and started coming towards me. At that point, I started moving a little quicker and all of a sudden two shots rang out," he said.

The first bullet hit Kingston in the foot. The other struck Palik in the groin area.

They both are doing well, but Palik believes he would've been shot more times if it wasn't for his neighbors.

A neighbor applied a tourniquet to stop his bleeding, Palik said.

He said one of them even returned fire at Smith as he was trying to get away.

"I honestly feel that the actions, especially of those of the Pennington people saved other people's lives because it kept him from coming back to finish me and going after somebody else," he said.

Smith appeared in court on Wednesday. He's facing multiple murder and attempted murder charges.

As for Palik, he says he's incredibly grateful to be alive.

"I was fortunate where the shot went…[it was] God and my fantastic neighbors."