Detroit police seeking public's help in identifying victim in shootings that killed 3

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a woman who was one of three people killed in separate shootings over the weekend.

Police released a sketch of the victim on Wednesday. She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown eyes, and a medium build. She also had two long braids, wearing a white hooded sweater and gray and black Nike sweatpants.

She also had a multi-colored purse that contained green "New York" basketball shorts in it. Photos of those items are below.

Anyone who recognizes the victim is asked to contact DPD's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.

Police found the victim, currently known as Jane Doe, at about 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 in the area of Wyoming and Margareta streets. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chayne Lewis Lee, 28, and Lari Brisco, 43, were also killed. John Palik and his dog were also shot but survived.

Prosecutors charged Dontae Smith, 19, with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of third-degree animal cruelty, and five counts of felony firearm.

He was arraigned Wednesday and remanded to jail. He also received a $1 million cash/surety bond on the assault with intent to murder animal cruelty charges.

