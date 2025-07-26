Teen arrested after 4 vehicle fires at 2 auto body shops on Detroit's west side

Two arrested after carjacking shootout in Detroit; sports, weather and other top stories

A 13-year-old boy is in custody after police on Detroit's west side found four vehicles that were damaged by fires at two different auto collision shops early Saturday, according to police.

Officers were on patrol in the area of Greenfield and Schoolcraft roads around 1 a.m. when they noticed a fire at one of the collision shops.

Police arrested the boy after speaking to a citizen and reviewing surveillance footage from a nearby business. He was taken into custody after attempting to run from the scene.

City officials and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the fires.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or the Detroit Police Department at 313-267-4600.

Police are asking parents in Detroit to make sure kids are following the city code regarding curfews. Anyone 15 years old or younger needs to be off city streets by 10 p.m., and anyone between the ages of 16 and 17 by 11 p.m., officials said.

Parents of kids who violate the code will be given a citation.

"We understand, I understand as a father, it's not easy knowing where your kid is at all times," Captain Marcus Thirkill with the Detroit Police Department said, "but we're really asking parents to hone in, to know the location of your kids after curfew hours."

Earlier this month, CBS News Detroit learned Mayor Mike Duggan's office wants to increase the amount of money parents are fined if their child is arrested. Right now, a first-time offense only carries a fine of $75. If approved by City Council, Duggan wants to increase that amount to $250.