Detroit police arrest suspected shooter in Ford Fireworks shooting

Detroit police have arrested a man suspected of shooting and injuring two people at last month's Ford Fireworks in Detroit.

The shooting happened at around 10:04 p.m. on June 23 in the area of Randolph and Larned streets.

Police arrested 19-year-old Alphonso Cooper at a residence in Washtenaw County Monday afternoon.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison says Cooper is believed to be the shooter who injured a 17-year-old Romulus boy and a 22-year-old woman.

Police say the teen was the intended target, and the woman was a bystander. Authorities say one of the victims was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the hand.

In a press conference last week, Bettison said the teen and Cooper knew each other, and that the shooting allegedly stemmed from a debt owed of about $200. Bettison said following a brief fight, Cooper allegedly fired two shots.

"Our officers have worked countless hours on this investigation to ensure that we brought the individual responsible for the fireworks shooting into custody," said Bettison. "I am confident that Alphonso Cooper Jr. is the person who fired the shots at this year's fireworks, injuring a 17-year-old boy and a 22-year-old woman. I want to thank the community for all the tips, along with my officers and all of our law enforcement partners who assisted in this process."

A warrant has been submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, police said.