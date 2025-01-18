Detroit Pistons bested by Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns 125-121

Woman found shot to death inside a vehicle on Detroit's west side and more top stories

The Detroit Pistons have now lost two straight after falling to the Phoenix Suns 125-121 Saturday afternoon.

Kevin Durant scored 30 of his 36 points in the second half for the Suns. Devin Booker scored 35 points, his fifth consecutive 30-point outing, as Phoenix won for the fifth time in six games.

Center Nick Richards made a huge impact in his Suns debut. Richards, acquired in a trade with Charlotte earlier in the week, had 21 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. Ryan Dunn added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Tobias Harris led the Pistons with 21 points, while Cade Cunningham added 20 points and 11 assists. Cunningham, Detroit's All-Star candidate, shot 7 for 26 from the field. Jalen Duren finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Malik Beasley scored 14 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Marcus Sasser each had 11.

Richards could be the interior force Phoenix has been seeking to balance its lineup. He's expected to soon move into the starting lineup.

Grayson Allen made a offensive rebound with the Suns clinging to a two-point lead late in the game. Durant then hit a fadeaway jumper with 1:05 remaining.

Durant was 1 for 9 from the field in the first half. He made 12 of 18 field-goal attempts after halftime.

The Pistons open a five-game trip at Houston on Monday.