Los Angeles Clippers rally in fourth quarter to beat Detroit Pistons 98-92

Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points and John Collins added 25 as the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the short-handed Detroit Pistons 98-92 on Saturday.

The Clippers trailed by 19 points in the first half and 14 in the fourth quarter before finishing the game on a 28-8 run. Detroit turned the ball over 12 times in the quarter.

James Harden added 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Los Angeles, which has won nine of 11.

The Pistons played without Cade Cunningham (wrist), Isaiah Stewart (illness), Tobias Harris (hip) and Jalen Duren (ankle). That left Detroit without its top three scorers, three of their top four rebounders and their top three shot blockers. Cunningham also has 321 assists — the only player who entered Saturday's action with more than 100.

Duncan Robinson scored 20 points, but took just one shot in the second half. Ron Holland II scored 16 and Tolu Smith added nine points and a career-high 14 rebounds.

Holland's windmill fast-break dunk put Detroit up 84-70 early in the fourth quarter, but the Clippers responded with a 12-0 run.

Harden's three-point play tied the game at 90 with 2:59 left, and John Collins gave Los Angeles a 93-92 lead with 2:00 to go. The Pistons turned the ball over and Harden fed Ivica Zubac for a dunk to make a three-point game.

Harden forced another turnover with 1:01 to play, but missed a layup in traffic. Javonte Green missed a potential tying 3-point try and Paul Reed grabbed the rebound, but committed Detroit's 25th turnover.

Detroit fouled Harden, who hit 1 of 2 free throws to make it 96-92

In the first half, Detroit turned 14 Los Angeles turnovers into 18 points, which also helped build a 14-2 edge in fast-break points.

Up next

Clippers: Host the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

Pistons: Host the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.