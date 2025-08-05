Detroit Pistons announce 2025-26 preseason schedule

The Detroit Pistons have announced their preseason schedule for the 2025-26 NBA calendar, with one home game and three road games on the calendar.

For the home game, the Washington Wizards will visit Detroit on Oct. 16 at Little Caesar's Arena.

The road games will be on Oct. 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies, Oct. 9 against the Milwaukee Bucks and Oct. 14 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Fans can purchase tickets for the Wizards game on the Detroit Pistons app, by calling 313-PISTONS or via Ticketmaster.

Local television and radio broadcast schedules for the preseason games will be announced at a later date.