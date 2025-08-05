Watch CBS News
Detroit Pistons announce 2025-26 preseason schedule

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

The Detroit Pistons have announced their preseason schedule for the 2025-26 NBA calendar, with one home game and three road games on the calendar. 

For the home game, the Washington Wizards will visit Detroit on Oct. 16 at Little Caesar's Arena.

The road games will be on Oct. 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies, Oct. 9 against the Milwaukee Bucks and Oct. 14 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

Fans can purchase tickets for the Wizards game on the Detroit Pistons app, by calling 313-PISTONS or via Ticketmaster. 

Local television and radio broadcast schedules for the preseason games will be announced at a later date. 

