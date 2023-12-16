Detroit People Mover set to launch Zero Fare Pilot program

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit People Mover (DPM) announced its sponsored Zero Fare Pilot program, expected to begin on Jan. 2, 2024.

The Detroit Transportation Corporation's (DTC) Board of Directors approved the pilot program, according to the press release.

The program is to boost ridership by at least 50% using paid sponsorships to offset the revenue typically collected from riders at the stations.

"Based on passenger feedback and our analysis, the current fare system is one of the leading barriers for convenient use. The equipment is all original to the People Mover with no electronic options – accepting only coins, tokens or magnetic-striped passes purchased in advance." Robert Cramer, DTC General Manager said.

The replacement of the DPM fare collection system would cost about $5 million, according to officials.

An investment would not be necessary if the Zero Fare Pilot results in long-term implementation, according to Cramer.

Cramer believes the free fares would boost People Mover ridership with large crowds expected downtown in 2024.

DTC is expected to offset the direct rider fare revenues through sponsorship, without a negative impact on the organization's budget over the pilot period, according to the press release.

"Improvements to maintenance, operations and facilities – along with increased outreach, engagement and marketing – will provide both an added boost to the system's rider experience and an overall value to a successful region and thriving Downtown Detroit," the press release states.

DTC is expected to provide an update to the board and public at the July 2024 Board of Directors meeting.

The presentation is set to include measurement of ridership and the customer experience before and during the pilot and will discuss extending, altering, or ending the program for 2025, according to the press release.