Detroit promotes peace at picnic with over 50 organizations at Skinner Playfield

For the fourth time, the city of Detroit collaborated with police and more than 50 community organizations, along with federal, state and local law enforcement to support families through what they call a Peacenic.

Just over two months ago, a 4-year-old boy was fatally shot at Skinner Playfield, and it's a big reason why Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison says he chose that location to promote peace in the community.

"Same park where little Samir Grubbs lost his life on a slide, so I think it was significant to be able to do it here," Bettison said. "Of course, we caught the individuals who were responsible for it. But letting the community know, we don't leave, wrapping our arms around, bringing resources."

It felt like one big party at the park on Saturday as families danced and met first responders while receiving free resources, including haircuts and medical screenings, all while enjoying live music and good food.

"We love to give and give back to the community, and what's better than the community being together with the police shaking hands and hugging," Mark Wolok with Saavy Sliders said.

The event was also intended to reinforce a message to the community that public spaces in Detroit, like Skinner Playfield, are for all families to gather peacefully.

"We need to bring peace to this neighborhood, and peace to the city of Detroit, and let the kids know there is a future beyond this and there are plenty of opportunities for them," Danny Hourani with Team Wellness Center said.

Other vendors and residents at the Peacenic Saturday told CBS Detroit that this fun afternoon helps build bonds between law enforcement agencies and the neighborhoods they serve.

"A lot of people in the community really don't trust the police, but these kinds of events make you know that police are our friends. They're our family, they're our community," Delrice Davis with Motor City Sweet Treats said.