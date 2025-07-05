2 teens charged with murder in Detroit park shooting that killed 4-year-old, teen

Two people in police custody in Detroit park shooting that killed 4-year-old, teen

Two teens have been charged with murder in connection with a shooting at a Detroit park that left a 4-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man dead.

Brandon Lee Ware, 18, and William McKinley Wheeler, 19, are each charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge from a vehicle causing death, one count of discharge from a vehicle causing serious injury, and five counts of felony firearm.

Detroit police say the shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. on June 27 at Skinner Playfield in the area of Morang Avenue and Duchess Street near Denby High School. Four-year-old Samir Josiah Grubbs and 18-year-old Davlyon Shalmonson-Bey were killed in the shooting, and a third person, a 17-year-old, was also injured. Samir was visiting the park with his mother and four siblings. Authorities say Shalmonson-Bey was unarmed.

Wayne County prosecutors allege that the shooting transpired from an earlier altercation on a bus, when a man grabbed Ware's ski mask off his head. Authorities say Ware got off the bus on Riad Street and was a passenger in a truck driven by Wheeler. The two then allegedly drove to Duchess Street, where Ware is accused of firing at people in the park that he thought were previously involved in the bus altercation.

Wheeler and Ware then left the scene and were later arrested on Wednesday.

Samir and Shalmonson-Bey died at an area hospital.

"In this day and age of social media and electronics when less children are playing outside, it is refreshing when children want to go outside and enjoy one of their local parks. Because of the alleged criminal actions of the now charged defendants in this case, a precious four-year-old is dead and another wounded.

"This is truly an America tragedy and hopefully it is not one that will have a chilling effect on children simply wanting to play outdoors, "said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

Ware and Wheeler are expected to be arraigned Saturday afternoon.