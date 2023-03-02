Watch CBS News
Detroit officer struck by vehicle on Fenkell and Schaefer

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A police officer was struck by a vehicle in Detroit Wednesday night.

The incident happened at about 10 p.m. in the area of Fenkell and Schaefer. 

An officer was pursuing someone on foot when he was struck by a vehicle, Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.

The officer was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. 

No other information has been given at this time. 

First published on March 2, 2023 / 9:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

