Detroit nonprofit shuttles homeless residents to shelter, provides resources during freezing temperatures

As the temperatures plummet in Metro Detroit, the need to find shelter for those struggling with homelessness is even more crucial.

Covenant House in Detroit is on a mission to help those in need.

"We see a couple of people walking. We don't know, they could be fine. We just going to check," said Covenant House Michigan outreach manager Stephanie Taylor.

For 27 years, Taylor and her team at the organization have been a familiar face and a lending hand to those less fortunate.

On Thursday, the nonprofit drove around the city to shovel out resources, including food, clothing, hygiene items and referrals to outreach centers and organizations in Detroit.

"Are you guys OK? Do you all need shelter, or a drop-in shelter, or anything?" Taylor asked a person on Thursday.

Taylor says her mission is to keep those unhoused safe, especially with these bone-chilling temperatures. It's also a priority for Detroit's new mayor, Mary Sheffield.

"She (Sheffield) has always been on the forefront of wanting to help the homeless, so having that support is a blessing," Taylor said.

CBS News Detroit tagged along for the ride as Taylor and her crew shuttled a man to shelter.

"Get on in. We'll take you," Taylor told one person.

Taylor says it's about building trust. A 28-year-old man told CBS News Detroit that it has never been easy in the 11 years he's been without a home.

"I feel overlooked. A little bit overwhelmed, so I be frustrated and walk the streets," the man said.

"So many people out in the community have been lied to, have been told we can help you. This will give us an opportunity while we hand them some gloves or a hat or food to let them know about 'Hey, if you need shelter, if you need food, if you need to be connected to other services...we will connect you,'" said Taylor.

Taylor says it's a service center on wheels with a community showing up.

Taylor encourages anyone who needs help or if you know someone who is in need of resources to call Covenant House or any outreach center in Detroit.