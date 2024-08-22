Watch CBS News
Detroit Mercy students help clean up city, turning blight into beauty

By Lauren Winfrey

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - From campus to the community, hundreds of University of Detroit Mercy students spent Wednesday and Thursday volunteering in neighborhoods in Northwest Detroit.

"Knowing that I'm able to clear this alley for everyone — for cars to go by, for kids to play in — it's something that's amazing to see," said Detroit Mercy student and volunteer Johnea Johnson. "Giving back is something I've always done my entire life."

Johnson led a team of freshman volunteers on Wednesday and Thursday. Together, the group is working to clear a blighted alley near Monica and Florence streets in Detroit's Fitzgerald neighborhood, something that will benefit neighbors, and Mo-Flo, a community garden across the street. 

"Because of the volunteers, he sees that he's not doing this alone," said Michelle Benda, whose son, Jacob, helps run the community garden. "He can actually pull from other people in the community that have the same vision. I think it really helps to motivate him and prompt him."

According to the university, service and community collaboration with the neighborhood is a critical part of UDM's mission, which has called the city home since 1877.

A native of Detroit, Lauren Winfrey has dreamed of the day she'd return home to tell stories in the city that's helped shape the woman she is today. So, when the opportunity to wake up early with Detroit and its surrounding areas to anchor the weekend morning newscast presented itself, she accepted it without hesitation.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

