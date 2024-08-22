Detroit Mercy students help clean up city, turning blight into beauty

(CBS DETROIT) - From campus to the community, hundreds of University of Detroit Mercy students spent Wednesday and Thursday volunteering in neighborhoods in Northwest Detroit.

"Knowing that I'm able to clear this alley for everyone — for cars to go by, for kids to play in — it's something that's amazing to see," said Detroit Mercy student and volunteer Johnea Johnson. "Giving back is something I've always done my entire life."

Johnson led a team of freshman volunteers on Wednesday and Thursday. Together, the group is working to clear a blighted alley near Monica and Florence streets in Detroit's Fitzgerald neighborhood, something that will benefit neighbors, and Mo-Flo, a community garden across the street.

"Because of the volunteers, he sees that he's not doing this alone," said Michelle Benda, whose son, Jacob, helps run the community garden. "He can actually pull from other people in the community that have the same vision. I think it really helps to motivate him and prompt him."

Jesse Gonzales/CBS Detroit

According to the university, service and community collaboration with the neighborhood is a critical part of UDM's mission, which has called the city home since 1877.