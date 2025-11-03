Detroit mayoral candidate tries to secure votes before Tuesday's election

Ahead of Tuesday's Detroit Mayoral race, one of the candidates is out in the community trying to secure votes.

Solomon Kinloch, who is running for Detroit mayor, was at United Auto Workers Local 51 on Sunday answering residents' questions.

CBS News reached out to his opponent, Mary Sheffield, to learn of her plans ahead of the election and for comment on Sunday, but has not heard back.

"I'm excited because we can sense change is in the air," said Kinloch.

A change the candidate says should have been made years ago.

Kinloch touched on the cost of housing, accessibility downtown and policing, but he mainly focused on homelessness. He says these issues could have been solved by the previous administration and his opponent.

"When you have the majority of the kids that live in the city of Detroit in poverty, and you sit at the table for 12 years, that's failed leadership and you have done nothing," said Kinloch.

While Kinloch has been a known figure in the community as a pastor, he's never held a political role.

Residents we spoke with at the event on Sunday said Kinloch would make a change that tax-paying citizens in Detroit are seeking.

"We have had nothing happen but devastation in the neighborhoods," said longtime resident Bob Sisler.

Sisler has lived in Detroit since 1971. He feels prior leadership did not have the community's best interest.

"Mary, my concern is she is still a part of the corporate America, which is just devastating in this country," said Sisler.