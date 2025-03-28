Detroit man sentenced for firing gun on crowded sidewalk near Grand Circus Park

Detroit police officer faces charges; court hearing on triple shooting in Oxford; more top stories

A Detroit man was sentenced Friday on a charge related to a shooting last summer amid a crowded sidewalk near Grand Circus Park.

Christopher Wade, 30, was sentenced to 25 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Leitman, according to a press release from the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Grand Circus Park is a popular location for live performances in downtown Detroit; the space also includes gardens, a dog park and two fountains.

The shooting involved in this case took place on July 23, 2024.

According to court records, after a dispute, Wade opened fire with nine rounds shot into the air at the intersection of Woodward Avenue and Adams Avenue.

No injuries were reported, although one of the rounds struck a passerby's vehicle.

Security cameras caught video scenes of the shooting.

Wade pleaded guilty in November to felon in possession of a firearm, the prosecutor's office said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives led the investigation, assisted by the Detroit Police Department.