Detroit man sentenced to 60 years for importing kilos of cocaine, fentanyl from Mexico

(CBS DETROIT) — A 51-year-old Detroit man was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for his role in a large-scale drug trafficking operation in the Saginaw-Bay region, officials said.

Richardo Delgado II is accused of running a large-scale drug ring that imported cocaine and fentanyl from Mexico.

During an investigation, the FBI reportedly learned through a wiretap that Delgado ordered a subordinate to "exact revenge" for drugs that were stolen from the subordinate. Authorities foiled Delgado's plan and arrested him.

Officers recovered three kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of fentanyl, 12 firearms, including two machineguns, two silencers and more than $200,000 in cash from Delgado's residence.

Delgado was sentenced following a week-long trial in June when he was found guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute at least five kilograms of cocaine; possession with intent to distribute at least five kilograms of cocaine; possession with intent to distribute at least 400 grams of fentanyl; possession of a machinegun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; possession of a machinegun; felon in possession of a firearm; possession of an unregistered silencer; and use of a communication facility to commit a drug offense.

"This defendant endangered countless individuals by trafficking in large quantities of deadly fentanyl and cocaine. He also sought to use violence to protect his trade in illicit drugs," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. "This sentence should serve as a stark warning that our office will zealously pursue those who seek to bring illegal drugs and violence into our community."