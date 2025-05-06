Watch CBS News
Crime

Detroit man charged with killing his wife with a plastic sword

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Man says he killed his wife with a sword, Detroit police say
Man says he killed his wife with a sword, Detroit police say 00:26

A Detroit man has been charged in connection with fatally stabbing his wife with a plastic sword. 

On May 4, Detroit police responded to a home in the 18400 block of Conley Street around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a stabbing. When police arrived, they found the victim, Kathryn Morgan, 67, in the living room, unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds to her back and head. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

Wayne County prosecutors allege that Timothy Morgan, 68, stabbed his wife multiple times with a plastic sword and then struck her in the head with a pair of pliers, fatally wounding her. 

Timothy Morgan turned himself in to the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct a short while later. He is charged with first-degree murder. 

Timothy Morgan is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.