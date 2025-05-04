Watch CBS News
Woman dead in Detroit assault, police say; sword found at scene

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

A woman is dead and a man is in custody after an assault in Detroit early Sunday. 

Detroit police Commander Michael Chambers says a man in his late 60s entered the 11th precinct around 4:30 a.m. and told officers he had killed his wife with a sword. 

Officers were then sent to a residence on Conley Street near Seven Mile Road. Police say the officers entered the home through an unsecured door and found a woman in her late 60s dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Officials say a sword was found at the scene, and the man in his late 60s is in custody. 

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.

