Detroit man charged in home invasion and car theft, accused of forcing 11-year-old daughter to assist him

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
A Detroit man is facing charges in connection with a home invasion and car theft, and is accused of forcing his 11-year-old daughter to assist him, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Andre Stephon-Curtis Broadenax, 29, is charged with first-degree home invasion, second-degree home invasion, larceny in a building, receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, inducing a minor to commit a felony and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. 

Broadenax was arraigned on Friday and received a $75,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether and house arrest. A judge raised his bond to $150,000 after a bond re-determination hearing on Monday.

Andre Stephon-Curtis Broadenax
Andre Stephon-Curtis Broadenax Detroit Police Department

Prosecutors say on April 29, Broadenax stole a vehicle belonging to a 52-year-old Dearborn Heights man and broke into a 75-year-old man's home in the 600 block of Marquette Drive in Detroit. Police arrested him sometime later.

Prosecutors alleged that Broadenax's daughter was forced to take part in the home invasion.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for May 14, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for May 21.

