Detroit man identified as man's remains found in Huron River

The man whose body was found earlier this week in Michigan's Huron River has been identified as a Detroit man, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office reported Friday.

The circumstances of the death of Lovell C. Jones, 30, of Detroit, are still under investigation. However, the sheriff's office said, there are no signs of foul play.

His body was found Tuesday evening in the river east of Huron Parkway and south of Geddes Avenue in Ann Arbor Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office metro dispatch at 734-994-2911 or tip line at 734-973-7711.

"The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office expresses sympathy and condolences to the family," the report said.