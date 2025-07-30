Watch CBS News
Man's body found in Michigan's Huron River, sheriff's office says

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's body was found Tuesday evening in the Huron River. 

At about 6:55 p.m. on July 29, authorities received a 911 call about a body in the river east of Huron Parkway and south of Geddes Avenue in Ann Arbor Township, Michigan. The sheriff's office Underwater Search and Recovery Team and Ann Arbor Township firefighters located the man's body and moved him to shore.

His ethnicity and identity are unknown. The sheriff's office says the man was wearing shoes, swim trunks and a zippered hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office metro dispatch at 734-994-2911 or tip line at 734-973-7711.

