Watch CBS News
Crime

Detroit man accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl at McDonald's heads to trial

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A man accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl in a McDonald's bathroom on Detroit's west side has been bound over for trial. 

Police say the alleged assault happened around 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the McDonald's in the 6800 block of Michigan Avenue.  

According to authorities, a 5-year-old girl was inside the restaurant with her family and needed to use the bathroom. Prosecutors allege that after the girl entered a woman's restroom, 34-year-old Joshua Joel-Eli Brown entered a short while later and inappropriately touched her before leaving the restaurant. 

A preliminary examination was held on Thursday, and Brown was bound over on one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a person under 13. 

Brown remains jailed on a $250,000 bond.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue