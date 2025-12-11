Detroit man accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl at McDonald's heads to trial

A man accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl in a McDonald's bathroom on Detroit's west side has been bound over for trial.

Police say the alleged assault happened around 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the McDonald's in the 6800 block of Michigan Avenue.

According to authorities, a 5-year-old girl was inside the restaurant with her family and needed to use the bathroom. Prosecutors allege that after the girl entered a woman's restroom, 34-year-old Joshua Joel-Eli Brown entered a short while later and inappropriately touched her before leaving the restaurant.

A preliminary examination was held on Thursday, and Brown was bound over on one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a person under 13.

Brown remains jailed on a $250,000 bond.