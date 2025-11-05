Detroit man charged with sexual assault of 5-year-old girl in McDonald's restroom

A Detroit man has been charged in the alleged sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl in a McDonald's bathroom on Michigan Avenue, Wayne County prosecutors said.

Joshua Joel-Eli Brown, 34, is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a person under 13.

Police say the alleged assault took place around 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the McDonald's in the 6800 block of Michigan Avenue.

According to police, a 5-year-old girl was inside the restaurant with her family and needed to use the bathroom. Prosecutors allege that after the girl entered the women's restroom, Brown entered a short while later and inappropriately touched her before leaving the restaurant.

"The Detroit Police Department did an excellent job investigation and apprehending the defendant. This case illustrates why we must remain vigilant when it comes to our children," said Wayne Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

Brown is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning.