Watch CBS News
Crime

Detroit man charged with sexual assault of 5-year-old girl in McDonald's restroom

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

A Detroit man has been charged in the alleged sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl in a McDonald's bathroom on Michigan Avenue, Wayne County prosecutors said. 

Joshua Joel-Eli Brown, 34, is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a person under 13. 

Police say the alleged assault took place around 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the McDonald's in the 6800 block of Michigan Avenue.  

According to police, a 5-year-old girl was inside the restaurant with her family and needed to use the bathroom. Prosecutors allege that after the girl entered the women's restroom, Brown entered a short while later and inappropriately touched her before leaving the restaurant. 

"The Detroit Police Department did an excellent job investigation and apprehending the defendant.  This case illustrates why we must remain vigilant when it comes to our children," said Wayne Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement. 

Brown is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue