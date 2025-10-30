Watch CBS News
Detroit police searching for man accused of sexually assaulting young girl in McDonald's bathroom

Detroit police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl in a McDonald's bathroom on Michigan Avenue. 

Police say the alleged assault took place around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at a McDonald's in the 6800 block of Michigan Avenue.

detroit-restaurant-sexual-assault.png
Detroit Police Department

According to police, a 5-year-old girl was inside the restaurant with her family and needed to use the restroom. Police say that after the girl entered the bathroom, a man entered a short while later and inappropriately touched her before leaving the restaurant. 

Investigators believe the man is between 35 and 45 years old, with a heavy build, and stands between 5 feet 10 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt and black pants. 

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has information on the alleged assault is asked to call DPD's Special Victims Unit at 313-596-1950, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or DetroitRewards.tv.

