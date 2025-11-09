How to watch Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders game for NFL Week 10

The Detroit Lions will visit the Washington Commanders in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. There are several ways to watch and stream Sunday's matchup.

The Lions (5-3) will look to rebound from a 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Quarterback Jared Goff completed 25 of 37 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 9 game, though he took a season-high five sacks and the team had a 29% conversion rate (5 of 17) on third down.

Starting safety Kerby Joseph will miss his third game in a row due to a knee injury.

Washington (3-6) will be without quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is recovering from a dislocated left elbow. Starting in his place is veteran Marcus Mariota. The 10-year veteran has thrown four touchdowns and four interceptions in four games with the Commanders this season.

Starting wide receiver Terry McLaurin has missed five of the past six games with a quad injury. He has not practiced all week and his status for Sunday's game is unspecified, according to the team's injury report.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's matchup between the Lions and Commanders

How can you watch the Lions vs. the Commanders on cable?

FOX will carry the game locally. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 9.

Where can you stream the Lions vs. the Commanders?

Fans can stream Sunday's Lions-Commanders game on NFL+.

Commanders vs. Lions history

Washington is 32-16 all-time against Detroit, according to Pro Football Reference, though the Lions have won four of the last six matchups.

The two teams last met in January during the divisional round of the playoffs. The Commanders eliminated the Lions from the postseason in the matchup, winning 45-31.

Who is predicted to win Lions vs. Commanders?

The Lions are 8-point favorites to win in Week 10, CBS Sports said.

What is the Lions' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Detroit's 2025 schedule:

Week 11: Lions at Philadelphia Eagles, Nov. 16 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 12: Lions vs. New York Giants, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.

Week 13: Lions vs. Green Bay Packers, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. (Thanksgiving)

Week 14: Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 4 at 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 15: Lions at Los Angeles Rams, Dec. 14 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 16: Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Dec. 21 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 17: Lions at Vikings, Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Week 18: Lions at Bears, TBD

What is the Commanders' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here's Washington's path the rest of the way through 2025:

Week 11: Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins in Spain, Nov. 16 at 9:30 a.m.

Week 12: Bye

Week 13: Commanders vs. Denver Broncos, Nov. 30 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 14: Commanders at Vikings, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m.

Week 15: Commanders at Giants, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m.

Week 16: Commanders vs. Eagles, TBD

Week 17: Commanders vs. Cowboys, Dec. 25 at 1 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Week 18: Commanders at Eagles, TBD

Note: The attached video first aired on Nov. 5, 2025.