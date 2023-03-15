Detroit Lions signing Bears RB David Montgomery to 3-year deal, report says

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions are signing a three-year deal with Bears running back David Montgomery.

According to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the $18 million deal could likely move running back Jamaal Williams on from Detroit.

Montgomery, who has been with the Bears for four seasons, had 1,070 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in 2020, making it his best season with the team.

According to the NFL, never finished a season below 800 rushing yards and was a lead rusher in all four seasons with the Bears.

The deal with Montgomery comes as the Associated Press reported Tuesday that cornerback Emmanuel Moseley has agreed on a $6 million one-year contract with the Lions.

Moseley, who started 33 games in five years with the San Francisco 49ers, is the second cornerback the Lions have added in the first two days of free agency. They agreed to a deal with Cam Sutton on Monday.