Watch CBS News
Sports

Detroit Lions trade first round pick to Arizona Cardinals in 2023 NFL Draft

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 27, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 27, 2023 02:49

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions made a trade with the Arizona Cardinals from the No. 6 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

According to the NFL, the Lions receive No. 12 and 34 picks. The No. 6 pick originally came from the Los Angeles Rams as part of the trade that led to Matthew Stafford going to the west coast.

The Lions also pick in the first round at No. 18.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 9:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.