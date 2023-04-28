Detroit Lions trade first round pick to Arizona Cardinals in 2023 NFL Draft

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions made a trade with the Arizona Cardinals from the No. 6 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

According to the NFL, the Lions receive No. 12 and 34 picks. The No. 6 pick originally came from the Los Angeles Rams as part of the trade that led to Matthew Stafford going to the west coast.

The Lions also pick in the first round at No. 18.