Who have the Detroit Lions selected in the 2026 draft?

The Detroit Lions are looking to bolster their roster through the 2026 NFL draft after a 9-8 finish last season left them just short of the playoffs.

As of early Saturday afternoon, the Lions have several picks on the third day of the draft, which include rounds 4-7. The organization drafted an offensive tackle from Clemson with the 17th overall pick on Thursday and an edge that's familiar to many Michiganders in the second round on Friday.

Here's what to know about Detroit's picks in the 2026 draft.

Who has the Lions drafted so far?

First round, No. 17 overall: OT Blake Miller

Detroit used their first-round pick to add to the offensive line, selecting tackle Blake Miller. The Ohio native and former Clemson Tiger stands at 6 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 317 pounds.

Miller earned first-team All-ACC in 2024 and 2025, starting all games at Clemson. He was named to the third-team All-ACC in 2023.

"When you think about Blake Miller, you sleep easy," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said after the team drafted him.

Miller has a chance to start right away for Detroit. The organization released veteran offensive linemen Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow last month.

Second round, No. 44 overall: Edge Derrick Moore

Derrick Moore, the Lions' second-round pick in the 2026 draft, is well-known to many Ann Arbor, Michigan, residents.

The former University of Michigan Wolverines edge recorded a career-high 10 sacks, 10 1/2 tackles for loss, three pass deflections and forced two fumbles last season before earning first-team All-Big Ten honors.

Moore was a two-year starter at Michigan and is expected to compete with DJ Wonnum for playing time, according to the team.

Fourth round, No. 118 overall: LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan

The Lions started the third day of the 2026 draft by taking linebacker Jimmy Rolder.

According to the organization, the former Wolverines standout earned a starting role last season and led Michigan in tackles (73).

Rolder also broke up three passes and secured an interception and a fumble recovery during the 2025 season, the university's website said.

This story will be updated.