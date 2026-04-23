Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller selected by Detroit Lions in first round of 2026 NFL draft
The Detroit Lions selected Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller on Thursday as the 17th pick overall in the 2026 NFL draft.
Standing at 6 feet 6 inches tall, the Ohio native earned first-team All-ACC in 2024 and 2025, starting all games. He was named to the third-team All-ACC in 2023.
The Lions posted on social media with the caption, "LET'S GET IT, BLAKE."
The Detroit Lions finished their 2025 season with a 9-8 record, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2022. The team has made major roster changes this offseason, including trading running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans.
Other notable departures include Alex Anzalone, Emik Robertson, and Kalif Raymond, who signed with the Buccaneers, Commanders, and Bears, respectively. The Lions also hired former Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing as the new offensive coordinator after firing John Morton.
The Lions has eight other picks set in Rounds 2 and 4-7.
Lions 2026 NFL Draft picks
- Round 1, Pick 17
- Round 2, Pick 18 (No. 50 overall)
- Round 4, Pick 18 (No. 111 overall)
- Round 4, Pick 28 (No. 128 overall), acquired from the Texans
- Round 5, Pick 17 (No. 157 overall)
- Round 5, Pick 41 (No. 181 overall), compensatory selection
- Round 6, Pick 24 (No. 205 overall), acquired from the Jaguars
- Round 6, Pick 32 (No. 213 overall), acquired from the Seahawks through the Jaguars
- Round 7, Pick 6 (No. 222 overall), acquired from the Browns