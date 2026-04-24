Detroit Lions pick Michigan edge Derrick Moore in 2nd round of 2026 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions selected Michigan edge Derrick Moore on Friday with the 12th pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Standing at 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 260 pounds, the Baltimore native is a three-time All-Big Ten selection and was named Michigan's Defensive Player of the Year and Bo Schembechler Most Valuable Player as a team captain.

During Moore's senior season in 2025, he recorded a career-high 10 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, three pass deflections and two forced fumbles en route to first-team All-Big Ten honors.

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22, 2025: Derrick Moore #8 of the Michigan Wolverines rushes the line of scrimmage during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 22, 2025 in College Park, Maryland. Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Moore appeared in 53 games on the defensive line at Michigan, with 23 starts, and racked up 95 total tackles (62 solo), 24.5 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, eight pass deflections, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

On Thursday night, the Lions drafted Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller with the 17th overall pick in the first round.

The Lions finished the 2025 season with a 9-8 record, finishing last in the NFC North and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

Detroit is scheduled to have seven other picks in rounds 4-7.