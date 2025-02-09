Former Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans featured in Super Bowl LIX

High flu rates across the U.S.; Chris Swanson to run for Michigan governor; and more top stories

High flu rates across the U.S.; Chris Swanson to run for Michigan governor; and more top stories

High flu rates across the U.S.; Chris Swanson to run for Michigan governor; and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will compete in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9, and each team has several players with ties to either the Detroit Lions or Michigan.

Former Detroit Lions

Eagles Cornerback Darius Slay was drafted by the Lions in 2013. He played seven seasons in the Motor City before getting traded to Philadelphia in 2020, racking up 19 interceptions over that time, according to Pro Football Reference.

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson played one season for the Detroit Lions — 2023. Gardner-Johnson was injured for most of that season with a torn pectoral muscle. He played three regular season games and had 16 tackles and one interception with Detroit.

From 2021 to 2023, Eagles defenseman Charles Harris suited up for Detroit. Johnson acted as a utility player during his 36-game tenure with the Lions, slotting in at defensive end, defensive lineman and outside linebacker.

Chiefs tight end Anthony Firkser played for the Lions in 2023, but only played in two games for Detroit, Pro Football Reference says.

Former Michigan Wolverines



Veteran defensive end Brandon Graham played 46 games for the Wolverines from 2006 to 2009. He was drafted 13th overall by the Eagles in 2010 and has spent all 15 seasons of his professional career in Philadelphia.

Defensive end Mike Danna played three seasons with the Central Michigan Chippewas before transferring to Michigan where he played for one season. Danna was drafted by the Chiefs in 2020 and has played with Kansas City since that time.

Joshua Uche played 40 games at Michigan as a defensive end, recording 56 tackles and 16.5 sacks, according to the university. He was traded to the Chiefs in October 2024 after four seasons with the New England Patriots to help bolster the team's depth at defensive end.

Former Michigan State Spartans

Linebacker Ben VanSumeren played two seasons with the Spartans (2021-22) after three seasons at Ann Arbor, according to the Eagles. Between the two schools, he played in 39 games as a fullback, linebacker and special teams contributor. VanSumeren was signed by Philadelphia in 2023 as an undrafted free agent.

Chiefs offensive lineman Mike Caliendo and wide receiver Skyy Moore played college ball at Western Michigan.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LIX is schedule for 6:30 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.