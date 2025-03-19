Detroit Lions' Jared Goff featured in popular Netflix show "Quarterback"

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is joining the cast of a popular Netflix sports documentary series.

Goff is one of three quarterbacks featured in the second season of "Quarterback."

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and former Michigan State star and current Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins are also included in the forthcoming season, which debuts in July and chronicles the lives of the three passers during the 2024 season. Cousins appeared in the show's debut season with Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota.

After leading the Lions to an NFC North championship, a pair of playoff wins and a spot in the NFC Championship game, Goff signed a $212 million, four-year extension last May that would keep him in the Motor City through the 2027 season. Goff and the Lions posted a historic 15-2 campaign last season and clinched a second consecutive divisional title and the top seed in the NFC playoffs before bowing out disappointingly with a loss to the Washington Commanders in a divisional round game.

Goff threw for 4,629 yards and 27 touchdowns last season.

Goff isn't the first Lion to be featured in a Netflix sports series. Lions wide receiver Amon Ra-St. Brown appeared in the summer 2024 Netflix series "Receiver" and was featured alongside Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Davante Adams and Deebo Samuel.

"Quarterback" is produced by NFL Films, Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions and Mahomes' 2PM Productions.