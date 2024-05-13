Jared Goff signs 4-year, $212M contract extension with Detroit Lions

(CBS DETROIT) - Quarterback Jared Goff will remain a Detroit Lion for another four years after reportedly signing an extension with the team.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Goff signed a $212 million deal with the team. Pelissero said under the contract, Goff would play through 2027 with an option for 2028.

The extension makes him the second-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, following Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, CBS Sports reports.

Goff joined Detroit after the team traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. The team received national recognition after making it to the playoffs in the 2023 season for the first time in over 30 years. The Lions lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

The extension comes on the same day the team announced that season tickets have sold out for the second consecutive year, prompting a waitlist for the 2024 season.