Michiganders compete in Dan Campbell look-alike competition

(CBS DETROIT) — Downtown Detroit was filled with Dan Campbell look-alikes on Sunday.

HopCat in Detroit hosted a competition to see who could embody the Detroit Lions head coach. Twenty-two competitors vied for the top spot, with the winner receiving a year of free fries. Each contestant was judged on their resemblance, style, energy and creativity.

"I am just ready to go up and bite everyone else's kneecaps off," said contestant Alyssa Mazur.

Many of the contestants said they often get told they look like Campbell.

"I was at a Philadelphia Eagles game in Detroit, and I had so many people come up and take pictures of me," said Derrick Engels.

"I've got a 15-year-old daughter; she's like, 'Dad, you're not Dan Campbell; stop,'" said Jeff Randall, who won the competition.

The contestants said Campbell means so much to them and so many Michiganders; they hope their tributes honor Campbell.