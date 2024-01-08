Watch CBS News
Detroit Lions announce 2024 home, away opponents

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Home games against the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills highlight the Detroit Lions' 2024 schedule. 

Detroit announced its 2024 home and away opponents ahead of this week's Wild Card playoff game against Matthew Stafford and the Rams. 

In addition to hosting NFC North rivals Green Bay Packs, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, the Lions will welcome in the Rams, Bills (AFC East champions), Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFC South champions). 

The Lions will be on the road for games against three division champions in the Houston Texans (AFC South), the San Francisco 49ers (NFC West) and the Dallas Cowboys (NFC East). In addition, Detroit will travel to Arizona and Indianapolis, as well as having road games against divisional opponents Chicago, Green Bay and Minnesota. 

In all, Detroit will face seven playoff teams in the fall. 

The Lions (12-5) claimed their first division championship in 30 years this season and tied a franchise record for wins in a season with 12.

Detroit hosts the Rams (10-7) in its first home playoff game in 30 years on Sunday at Ford Field. Kickoff is 8 p.m. 

Detroit Lions 2024 home opponents 

Green Bay, Chicago, Minnesota, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Tampa Bay and Buffalo  

Detroit Lions 2024 road opponents 

Green Bay, Chicago, Minnesota, Arizona, Houston, Indianapolis, San Francisco and Dallas

Dates and times for games will be announced later in the spring. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is the manager of digital content and promotion at CBS News Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 9:21 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

