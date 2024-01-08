Detroit Lions announce 2024 home, away opponents

(CBS DETROIT) - Home games against the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills highlight the Detroit Lions' 2024 schedule.

Detroit announced its 2024 home and away opponents ahead of this week's Wild Card playoff game against Matthew Stafford and the Rams.

In addition to hosting NFC North rivals Green Bay Packs, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, the Lions will welcome in the Rams, Bills (AFC East champions), Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFC South champions).

The Lions will be on the road for games against three division champions in the Houston Texans (AFC South), the San Francisco 49ers (NFC West) and the Dallas Cowboys (NFC East). In addition, Detroit will travel to Arizona and Indianapolis, as well as having road games against divisional opponents Chicago, Green Bay and Minnesota.

In all, Detroit will face seven playoff teams in the fall.

The Lions (12-5) claimed their first division championship in 30 years this season and tied a franchise record for wins in a season with 12.

Detroit hosts the Rams (10-7) in its first home playoff game in 30 years on Sunday at Ford Field. Kickoff is 8 p.m.

Detroit Lions 2024 home opponents

Green Bay, Chicago, Minnesota, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Tampa Bay and Buffalo

Detroit Lions 2024 road opponents

Green Bay, Chicago, Minnesota, Arizona, Houston, Indianapolis, San Francisco and Dallas

Dates and times for games will be announced later in the spring.