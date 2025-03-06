Detroit jazz musician, journalist Luther "Badman" Keith has died

Luther "Badman" Keith died unexpectedly Wednesday, his friends confirmed to CBS Detroit.

He was a jazz musician who had worked for decades at The Detroit News as a columnist and editor.

Keith had been an icon in Detroit for many in the journalism business, jazz and also those with ARISE Detroit!, a nonprofit promoting volunteerism and community activism.

Luther Keith was known as a Detroit jazz musician, amid other talents.

He was a great musician, a legendary journalist, and above all one of the best men people have come to know.

He was a kind human with many talents.

His friends called him a great guy with a prideful personality and shining spirit.

According to his biography on his website, Keith went to The University of Detroit in the 1970s, earned a journalism degree and later landed a job as a reporter and columnist for The Detroit News. He would go on to become the first African American newsroom editor at The Detroit News in 1982.

He made an incredible impact on this community.

"This one is hitting a lot of people really hard just because the guy was so generous and just a real spirit about him that really got to people," said communications professor at University of Michigan Dearborn Tim Kiska, who knew Keith for years.

All over social media, people are giving Keith nothing but absolute love.

The man deserves his flowers for all he did for his community from journalism to the blues.

Memorial message on social media in honor of Luther Keith

"It's a huge loss for us in the community and we just pray someone can carry the torch that Luther held for so long and lit so bright for so many people," said friend of Keith's, Aaron Amos.

Keith picked up the blues later in life but excelled at it. He produced 4 CDs and more than 50 songs. He even won an award for Outstanding Blues Songwriter.

Despite his late start, he never gave up on his passion.

Keith was 74 years old and leaves behind his wife Jacqueline and their daughter Erin.