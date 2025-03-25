Disability insurance fraud investigation results in arrests of Detroit couple

Farmington Hills homeowners fed up with deer overpopulation and more top stories

A Detroit couple has been charged with making multiple fraudulent claims against disability insurance policies totaling nearly $150,000, the Michigan Attorney General's office reported.

Tukua Young, 42, and her husband Brandon Young, 36, both of Detroit, had arraignment hearings Monday in 36th District Court in Detroit, the press release said.

Tukua Young is charged with:

Conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony.

False pretenses $20,000-$50,000, a 15-year felony.

Two counts of false pretenses $1,000-$20,000, a 5-year felony.

Two counts of insurance-fraudulent acts, a 4-year felony.

Brandon Young is charged with:

Conducting a Criminal Enterprise.

Two counts of False Pretenses $20,000-$50,000.

Two counts of Insurance-Fraudulent Acts.

According to the attorney general's office, Tukua Young allegedly filed three fraudulent claims with an insurance company, receiving $55,952.70, between 2016 and 2022. In 2019 and 2020, her husband, Brandon Young, allegedly filed two similar fraudulent claims with the same insurer and received $70,434.

"They both allegedly claimed to be disabled from working at a group home that reportedly does not exist," the press release said.

Then in 2022, Tukua Young allegedly filed another claim with a different insurance company, receiving $23,105.73, while falsely claiming to be disabled despite continuing to work.

"Making fraudulent claims siphons resources away from people who need them and raises insurance costs for everyone else," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in the announcement. "My office remains committed to holding accountable those who exploit our insurance system."

The next court dates in this case are a probable cause hearing on March 28 and preliminary exam on April 7.