City of Detroit on track for residents to return home after massive water main break

Detroit on track for residents to return home soon after water main break, mayor says

It's been more than three weeks since a water main break in Southwest Detroit flooded hundreds of homes.

Mayor Mike Duggan provided an update Wednesday on repair and recovery efforts .

Crews are currently working on the backfill and restoration of this road, which has been closed for weeks. Half of the 110 homes that needed new furnaces have already been replaced, and 60 new hot water tanks have been installed.

At the start of this process, about 200 families were moved to hotels, and now only about 100 are left. However, some homeowners are still not happy with how the process is going.

Duggan says the city is on track to get all of the families impacted by the water main break back into their homes.

"I really feel good right now that what DWSD promised in a six-week restoration is going to be, with a handful of exceptions, going to be completed," Duggan said.

After the water main broke, there was nothing people could do to stop their homes from getting flooded.

"I mean, as fast as it was coming, we were trying to get it out, and it still was just coming, coming, and coming busting through everywhere," said a homeowner and mother of five who did not wish to be identified.

CBS News Detroit first met this mother of five on the day of the water main break the flood waters had receded, but debris was scattered all over her basement. Now, after more than three weeks, she finally has heat and hot water in her home.

"City officials did come out and come fix it, but like I said, I had to call every day, multiple times a day, you know, being the voice and advocate for me and my family," she said.

Her biggest concern is laundry. Her washer and dryer were damaged in the flood.

"Everybody don't got money to just go out and buy a new washer and dryer tomorrow."

The Great Lakes Water Authority and the city have agreed to split the costs and reimburse homeowners for losses not covered by insurance.

"I think it's going to be close to an $8-$10 million project when it's all said and done," said Gary Brown, director of the Department of Water and Sewerage.

That includes washers and dryers. Homeowners need to file a claim as soon as possible.

"There's some claims on my desk right now to be approved, and we expect within 45 days that we'll have most of them settled," Brown said.

You must go online to file a claim and get reimbursed. The site is available in English and Spanish.