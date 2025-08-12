DCFC's new stadium creates optimism for Corktown business owners

Detroit City Football Club fans got a glimpse of what the team's new stadium will look like and what it will be called.

AlumniFi Field is expected to be ready by the start of the 2027 season, and it will be located at the site of the soon-to-be-demolished Southwest Detroit hospital.

It's been more than 25 years since the Tigers played their last game in the old Tiger Stadium, which used to be just down the street. The idea that major professional sports are returning to Southwest Detroit is generating more excitement about new opportunities.

"I could not ask for more from a new neighbor. I'm really excited they're going to be here," said Batch Brewery owner Stephen Roginson.

Roginson doesn't just say that because he's a DCFC season ticket holder.

"I think this organization is doing it right, the way they have not been seeking out all the tax breaks and the community investment. They're going at it alone, they have a vision, they're deeply committed to the community, they've got growth plans," he said.

The new stadium will benefit from some brownfield tax credits, but that only comes as the team pays for the demolition of the abandoned Southwest Detroit hospital. They say the remaining costs will be privately funded.

"The appetite for public funding these sort of big projects has come to an end. We want it to be a good idea that can pay for itself," said DCFC co-owner Alex Wright.

Other business leaders say they're ready to see the hospital finally replaced with something that will actually bring people to this part of town.

"It brings people here that normally wouldn't have a reason to come to Corktown. And then it's our responsibility as business owners to show them a good time and bring them back for more than just matches," said Corktown Business Association president and McShane's Irish Pub co-owner Bob Roberts.

Wright says demolition will be happening as soon as possible over the next few months.

While the venue will be soccer-specific, Wright says DCFC plans to use the site to host other events to keep crowds coming to the pitch.