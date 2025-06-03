Detroit City FC moves forward with new Corktown stadium

Detroit City Football Club is moving forward with plans for a new stadium after purchasing the site in Southwest Detroit last year.

The stadium will be built on the site of the old Southwest Detroit Hospital, nestled right off the I-75/I-96 interchange that's been an eyesore in Corktown ever since it went vacant 18 years ago.

First, the club will have to spend roughly $6 million to drain, demolish and develop the brownfield property, an investment that will save them on property taxes for the next 21 years.

"We'll get a credit for the demolition to offset the potential increase of our property taxes. What's important for us for this project is to make sure it's a privately funded stadium. This will be actually a property that is on the tax rolls," said DCFC co-owner and CEO Sean Mann.

Drainage will start in the next few weeks, with demolition slated for later in the summer. It will signify the beginning of the club's move from Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck to their future home just seven miles away in Corktown.

"[Keyworth Stadium] is really a special, magical place, but in many ways we've outgrown it. I've lived in Southwest Detroit for close to 20 years, and I know there's a rabid following for soccer in this community. So, we know there's a community here that's just waiting for this to happen," Mann said.

Current renderings don't represent the final design, but they give us an idea of one big feature they hope to include in the new site that's been missing from Keyworth—parking.

"This isn't going to be successful if it's a spaceship that's just dropped down here. It has to be something that local folks identify with, take ownership in, and consider it their own," Mann said.

The 15,000-seat stadium is expected to be ready for the start of the 2027 season.

"Our league has announced that it is going to be launching a first division, similar to MLS, in the coming years. Our intent is to be in that division. US Soccer requires capacity to be 15,000, so that's the target we're working from, to be a 15,000-seat venue," Mann says.

Later in the summer, Mann says the club will reveal the name of DCFC's new home. He says that's when they'll also release final renderings of the design.

You can also catch every DCFC game on our air on CW Detroit 50 and online at CBSDetroit.com.