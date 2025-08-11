Detroit City FC unveils renderings, name of new stadium in Corktown

The Detroit City Football Club on Monday revealed the name and renderings of a new stadium in Southwest Detroit that will be the team's home beginning in the 2027 season.

The AlumniFi Field will be a 15,000-seat stadium at the corner of Michigan Avenue and 20th Street. Construction is expected to begin in late 2025 pending public approval, according to a news release.

AlumniFi, a digital banking platform that was created by MSU Federal Credit Union, is expanding its partnership with DCFC as the stadium's naming rights partner.

"As longtime residents of the city, the leaders and founders of the Club view this stadium not only as an opportunity for our organization and sport, but as a civic endeavor to give back to the city we love," said DCFC CEO Sean Mann in a statement. "Through our partnership, AlumniFi has been working with us on a shared vision for a stronger, more connected Detroit, creating an environment where everyone from youth to adults can thrive."

Renderings by HOK

DCFC announced in 2024 that it would be building a soccer-specific stadium and acquired the site of the old Southwest Detroit Hospital. Southwest Detroit Hospital opened in 1973, was closed in 1991, and declared bankruptcy. The building has been abandoned for 18 years.

The club was founded in 2012 and has been playing at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck since 2016. It previously played at Cass Tech High School.

"Like Detroit City Football Club, we believe in the power of community," AlumniFi President and CEO April Clobes said in a statement. "This partnership is about more than a stadium — it's a commitment toward a brighter, stronger Detroit. Through financial education, local initiatives, and community-driven programs, AlumniFi is here to support Detroit's continued growth and success."

Note: The video above previously aired on June 3, 2025.