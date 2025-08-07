Child found safe a block away from where SUV was stolen in Detroit

A child was inside a sport utility vehicle that was stolen Wednesday in Detroit, and was found safe a block away.

The theft of the white Ford Escape happened about 1:20 p.m. in the 18600 block of Freeland Street, when the vehicle was left running while parked and the child in the vehicle. The driver, who was the parent of the child, had gone inside a nearby location.

The person who took the SUV stopped around the block to drop off the child and then took off in the vehicle.

Detroit EMS was called to check on the child, who was reported to not be injured.

"Situations like this can be avoided. The Detroit Police Department strongly suggests that adults do not leave any children inside of an unattended vehicle," Detroit Police Deputy Chief Jacqueline Pritchett said.